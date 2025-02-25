Here are the 16 teams attending IEM Dallas 2025

HQ

We're getting ever closer to the next major Intel Extreme Masters tournament as IEM Dallas will be kicking off in late May and bringing 16 of the best Counter-Strike 2 teams from around the world to Texas to fight over a slice of a $300,000 prize pool. With that event planned for May 19-25, the full range of attending teams has been confirmed.

The full list of squads are as follows:





G2 Esports



Team Vitality



FaZe Clan



Eternal Fire



Mouz



Team Liquid



Furia



The MongolZ



Team Falcons



BC.Game Esports



3DMax



GamerLegion



Heroic



NRG



Legacy



Lynn Vision Gaming



With recent results in mind, like the PGL Cluj-Napoca tournament, which team do you think will come out on top of IEM Dallas?