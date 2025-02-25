English
Follow us
Gamereactor
esports
Counter-Strike 2

Here are the 16 teams attending IEM Dallas 2025

The full slate of confirmed squads has been announced.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We're getting ever closer to the next major Intel Extreme Masters tournament as IEM Dallas will be kicking off in late May and bringing 16 of the best Counter-Strike 2 teams from around the world to Texas to fight over a slice of a $300,000 prize pool. With that event planned for May 19-25, the full range of attending teams has been confirmed.

The full list of squads are as follows:


  • G2 Esports

  • Team Vitality

  • FaZe Clan

  • Eternal Fire

  • Mouz

  • Team Liquid

  • Furia

  • The MongolZ

  • Team Falcons

  • BC.Game Esports

  • 3DMax

  • GamerLegion

  • Heroic

  • NRG

  • Legacy

  • Lynn Vision Gaming

With recent results in mind, like the PGL Cluj-Napoca tournament, which team do you think will come out on top of IEM Dallas?

Counter-Strike 2

Related texts

0
Counter-Strike 2Score

Counter-Strike 2
REVIEW. Written by Patrik Severin

Patrick has continued defusing bombs, rescuing hostages and buying obscene amounts of weaponry in this sequel to the classic Counter-Strike...



Loading next content