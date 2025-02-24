Mouz are the PGL Cluj-Napoca 2025 champions

HQ

After almost 10 days of action, the PGL's first tournament of 2025 came to a close yesterday, when Cluj-Napoca concluded and dished out its $1.25 million prize pool to its attending teams. The grand finale on Sunday saw both Mouz and Team Falcons battling it out, and after a hard-fought game, it was the former who came out on top.

Following a 3-1 victory, albeit a close game that went the distance for many of the maps, Mouz has been regarded as the champion of this tournament. This means that the squad are heading home with $400,000 in prize money, while Team Falcons only departs with $187,500 instead.

This result has picked up Mouz's recent run of form, where at the start of 2024 it also won the BetBoom Dacha Belgrade event and the ESL Pro League Season 19. With a victory under its belt, the question now shifts to whether Mouz can continue this success and perform equally well at ESL Pro League Season 21, BLAST Open Spring 2025, and the upcoming IEM tournaments in the first half of this year.