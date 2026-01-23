Here are all the cars revealed so far in Forza Horizon 6
We are promised 550 torque monsters at launch, which is actually less than four months away.
The hype surrounding Forza Horizon 6 skyrocketed when it was announced just over a month ago at The Game Awards. The reason was not only that it is the sequel to a hugely successful game, but also that this installment will be set in Japan - something fans have been clamoring for for over ten years.
Yesterday it was confirmed that May 19 is the release date for PC and Xbox Series S/X (there will also be a Premium Edition that gives you a four-day head start), and later this year it will also be available for PlayStation 5. Already at launch, 550 cars are promised, and now Playground Games has presented the first batch via the series' official website. They are sorted alphabetically, and you can find them all below:
All cars revealed so far in Forza Horizon 6:
- 2022 Acura NSX Type S
- 2023 Acura Integra A-Spec
- 1990 Alfa Romeo SE 048SP (Italian Passion Car Pack)
- 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm (Italian Passion Car Pack)
- 2013 Ariel Atom 500 V8
- 2016 Ariel Nomad
- 2019 Aston Martin Valhalla Concept Car
- 2023 Aston Martin Valkyrie
- 1993 Autozam AZ-1
- 1988 BMW M3
- 2020 BMW M2 Competition Coupé
- 2018 Can-Am Maverick X RS Turbo R
- 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB4 Spider (Italian Passion Car Pack)
- 2017 Ferrari J50S1 (Pre-Order Bonus)
- 2018 Ferrari FXX-K Evo
- 2019 Ferrari 488 Pista
- 2025 Ferrari F80R (Italian Passion Car Pack)
- 1995 Formula Drift #34 Toyota Supra MkIV
- 2020 Formula Drift #151 Toyota GR Supra
- 2023 Formula Drift #64 Forsberg Racing Nissan Z
- 1977 Holden Torana A9X
- 1984 Honda City E II
- 1990 Honda #19 CRX WTAC (Time Attack Car Pack)
- 1991 Honda Beat
- 1992 Honda #21 Hardrace/JDMYard Civic WTAC (Time Attack Car Pack)
- 1992 Honda NSX-R
- 1994 Honda Acty
- 1997 Honda Civic Type R
- 2001 Honda #33 Integra WTAC (Time Attack Car Pack)
- 2004 Honda #52 Evasive Motorsports S2000 WTAC (Time Attack Car Pack)
- 2022 Honda e
- 2023 Honda Civic Type R
- 2014 HSV GEN-F GTS
- 2021 Hyundai i20 N
- 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 N
- 2020 Koenigsegg Jesko
- 2019 Lamborghini Urus
- 2020 Lamborghini Essenza SCV12
- 2020 Lamborghini Huracán STO
- 2022 Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato
- 2022 Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica
- 1986 Lancia Delta S4
- 2010 Lexus LFA
- 2010 Lexus LFA Forza Edition
- 2024 Lucid Air Sapphire
- 2022 Maserati MC20
- 1973 Mazda RX-3 Forza Edition
- 1994 Mazda MX-5 Miata Forza Edition
- 1987 Mercedes-Benz AMG Hammer Coupe
- 1971 Meyers Manx
- 2021 MINI John Cooper Works GP
- 1990 Mitsubishi #269 Attacking the Clock Racing Minicab Time Attack (Time Attack Car Pack)
- 1995 Mitsubishi Montero Exceed 2800 TD
- 1997 Mitsubishi Montero Evolution
- 2001 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI GSR TM Edition
- 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII MR
- 2005 Mitsubishi #1 Sierra Sierra Enterprises Lancer Evolution Time Attack
- 1969 Nissan Fairlady Z 432
- 1971 Nissan Skyline 2000GT-R
- 1973 Nissan Skyline H/T 2000GT-R
- 1989 Nissan PAO
- 1989 Nissan S-Cargo Forza Edition
- 1992 Nissan Skyline GT-R
- 1993 Nissan #32 Skyline WTAC 'Xtreme GTR' (Time Attack Car Pack)
- 1993 Nissan 240SX
- 1994 Nissan Silvia K's
- 1997 Nissan Stagea RS Four V
- 1998 Nissan Silvia K's Aero
- 2000 Nissan #36 Silvia WTAC (Time Attack Car Pack)
- 2002 Nissan Silvia Spec-R
- 2024 Nissan GT-R NISMO
- 2024 Nissan Z NISMO
- 2021 Pagani Huayra R
- 1984 Peugeot 205 Turbo 16
- 2021 Polaris RZR Pro XP Ultimate
- 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS
- 1997 Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion
- 2019 Porsche 911 Carrera S
- 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
- 2021 RJ Anderson #37 Polaris RZR Pro 4 Truck
- 2021 SIERRA Cars 700R
- 1965 Toyota Sports 800
- 1969 Toyota 2000GT
- 1985 Toyota Sprinter Trueno GT Apex
- 1992 Toyota Celica GT-Four RC ST185
- 1995 Toyota J&J Motorsport Supra WTAC (Time Attack Car Pack)
- 1997 Toyota Chaser 2.5 Tourer V
- 1997 Toyota Soarer 2.5 GT-T
- 1998 Toyota Supra RZ
- 2021 Toyota GR Yaris
- 2022 Toyota GR86
- 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser
- 2025 Toyota GR GT Prototype
- 2013 Wuling Sunshine S
Do you see any favorites - and more importantly, do you have a favorite that you hope will be be included in the game that hasn't been presented yet?