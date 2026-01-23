Here are all the cars revealed so far in Forza Horizon 6

HQ

The hype surrounding Forza Horizon 6 skyrocketed when it was announced just over a month ago at The Game Awards. The reason was not only that it is the sequel to a hugely successful game, but also that this installment will be set in Japan - something fans have been clamoring for for over ten years.

Yesterday it was confirmed that May 19 is the release date for PC and Xbox Series S/X (there will also be a Premium Edition that gives you a four-day head start), and later this year it will also be available for PlayStation 5. Already at launch, 550 cars are promised, and now Playground Games has presented the first batch via the series' official website. They are sorted alphabetically, and you can find them all below:

All cars revealed so far in Forza Horizon 6:



2022 Acura NSX Type S



2023 Acura Integra A-Spec



1990 Alfa Romeo SE 048SP (Italian Passion Car Pack)



2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm (Italian Passion Car Pack)



2013 Ariel Atom 500 V8



2016 Ariel Nomad



2019 Aston Martin Valhalla Concept Car



2023 Aston Martin Valkyrie



1993 Autozam AZ-1





1988 BMW M3



2020 BMW M2 Competition Coupé





2018 Can-Am Maverick X RS Turbo R





1967 Ferrari 275 GTB4 Spider (Italian Passion Car Pack)



2017 Ferrari J50S1 (Pre-Order Bonus)



2018 Ferrari FXX-K Evo



2019 Ferrari 488 Pista



2025 Ferrari F80R (Italian Passion Car Pack)



1995 Formula Drift #34 Toyota Supra MkIV



2020 Formula Drift #151 Toyota GR Supra



2023 Formula Drift #64 Forsberg Racing Nissan Z





1977 Holden Torana A9X



1984 Honda City E II



1990 Honda #19 CRX WTAC (Time Attack Car Pack)



1991 Honda Beat



1992 Honda #21 Hardrace/JDMYard Civic WTAC (Time Attack Car Pack)



1992 Honda NSX-R



1994 Honda Acty



1997 Honda Civic Type R



2001 Honda #33 Integra WTAC (Time Attack Car Pack)



2004 Honda #52 Evasive Motorsports S2000 WTAC (Time Attack Car Pack)



2022 Honda e



2023 Honda Civic Type R



2014 HSV GEN-F GTS



2021 Hyundai i20 N



2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 N





2020 Koenigsegg Jesko





2019 Lamborghini Urus



2020 Lamborghini Essenza SCV12



2020 Lamborghini Huracán STO



2022 Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato



2022 Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica



1986 Lancia Delta S4



2010 Lexus LFA



2010 Lexus LFA Forza Edition



2024 Lucid Air Sapphire





2022 Maserati MC20



1973 Mazda RX-3 Forza Edition



1994 Mazda MX-5 Miata Forza Edition



1987 Mercedes-Benz AMG Hammer Coupe



1971 Meyers Manx



2021 MINI John Cooper Works GP



1990 Mitsubishi #269 Attacking the Clock Racing Minicab Time Attack (Time Attack Car Pack)



1995 Mitsubishi Montero Exceed 2800 TD



1997 Mitsubishi Montero Evolution



2001 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI GSR TM Edition



2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII MR



2005 Mitsubishi #1 Sierra Sierra Enterprises Lancer Evolution Time Attack





1969 Nissan Fairlady Z 432



1971 Nissan Skyline 2000GT-R



1973 Nissan Skyline H/T 2000GT-R



1989 Nissan PAO



1989 Nissan S-Cargo Forza Edition



1992 Nissan Skyline GT-R



1993 Nissan #32 Skyline WTAC 'Xtreme GTR' (Time Attack Car Pack)



1993 Nissan 240SX



1994 Nissan Silvia K's



1997 Nissan Stagea RS Four V



1998 Nissan Silvia K's Aero



2000 Nissan #36 Silvia WTAC (Time Attack Car Pack)



2002 Nissan Silvia Spec-R



2024 Nissan GT-R NISMO



2024 Nissan Z NISMO





2021 Pagani Huayra R



1984 Peugeot 205 Turbo 16



2021 Polaris RZR Pro XP Ultimate



1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS



1997 Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion



2019 Porsche 911 Carrera S



2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS





2021 RJ Anderson #37 Polaris RZR Pro 4 Truck





2021 SIERRA Cars 700R





1965 Toyota Sports 800



1969 Toyota 2000GT



1985 Toyota Sprinter Trueno GT Apex



1992 Toyota Celica GT-Four RC ST185



1995 Toyota J&J Motorsport Supra WTAC (Time Attack Car Pack)



1997 Toyota Chaser 2.5 Tourer V



1997 Toyota Soarer 2.5 GT-T



1998 Toyota Supra RZ



2021 Toyota GR Yaris



2022 Toyota GR86



2025 Toyota Land Cruiser



2025 Toyota GR GT Prototype





2013 Wuling Sunshine S



Do you see any favorites - and more importantly, do you have a favorite that you hope will be be included in the game that hasn't been presented yet?