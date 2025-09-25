Forza Horizon 6 announced and will take place in Japan

Forget Halo and Gears of War, few games are bigger for Xbox Game Studios than Forza Horizon, which reached over 45 million players this spring, even before the launch on the PlayStation 5. Since then, it has sold enough copies on Sony's console to become the format's best-selling title of 2025.

However, it's been around for four years now, and one would think it's about time for a sequel. And... Microsoft seems to agree, as it just concluded its Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2025 Broadcast by announcing Forza Horizon 6. And fittingly, considering where the show is taking place, it will be set in Japan.

We didn't get any details, but Microsoft Studios boss Matt Booty assures us that both Playground Games and Turn 10 has "poured their hearts into Forza Horizon 6, bringing Japan to life like never before." Booty also revealed that Japan is the location most Forza fans have been asking for since the very first game was released, and now it's almost time.

Forza Horizon 6 will be released in 2026, and the press release states that it "will launch first on Xbox Series S/X consoles and PC." More information will be provided at a later date.