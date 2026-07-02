HBO has launched an open casting call to find its next Ginny Weasley

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It was recently revealed that despite already filming the first season of HBO's Harry Potter, the actress behind Ginny Weasley was dropping out and that Gracie Cochrane would not be playing the youngest sibling in the Weasley family for future seasons of the live-action TV adaptation.

As HBO is expecting to film new seasons at quite a rapid rate to ensure the young child stars stay young throughout the wider and lengthy plans to adapt all seven Harry Potter books, now it has been revealed that an open casting call has been issued to find the actress who will take over Ginny Weasley duties.

The casting call is searching for children who are aged between 10-12 years old and who are residents of the UK. As HBO is committed to inclusivity, it's also casting "without regard to ethnicity, disability, race, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other basis protected by law unless otherwise specifically indicated." That being said, as much of the already cast Weasley family are caucasian with deep red hair, we can only assume HBO is targeting a similar demographic for this next Ginny Weasley.