Cast change in Harry Potter: new actress takes over as Ginny Weasley

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Later this year, the new HBO series based on Harry Potter is set to premiere, promising to be a more faithful adaptation of J.K. Rowling's beloved wizarding universe. Here, we'll meet a new cast of actors who will portray Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley - as well as, of course, the latter's family.

Although everyone in the Weasley family is considered an essential character for the story and they all have big supporting roles, Ron's little sister Ginny is a bit extra important (those of you who know, you know). She's played by Gracie Cochrane, but when season two goes into production, she won't be part of the cast, having been replaced by someone else.

Deadline reports that she has left the show without providing a detailed explanation, but her family writes:

"Due to unforeseen circumstances Gracie has made the challenging decision to step away from her role as Ginny Weasley in the HBO Harry Potter series after season one. Her time as part of the Harry Potter world has been truly wonderful, and she is deeply grateful to Lucy Bevan and the entire production team for creating such an unforgettable experience. Gracie is very excited about the opportunities her future holds."

The wording makes it sound as though she might continue acting, but it just won't be anywhere near Hogwarts. Filming for season two begins this fall, and by then we should have an announcement regarding who will take on the role of Ginny.