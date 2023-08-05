Hasbro wants to bring older Transformers games to Game Pass

HQ

It seems like Hasbro is in favour of Microsoft's $68.7 billion Activision Blizzard King acquisition. The toy company has made it clear that now the deal is seemingly set to be completed, it hopes that it means that the older Transformers games published by Activision might end up on Game Pass and get a new lease on life.

Speaking with Transformers World about the Activision Transformers games, Hasbro stated, "Sadly, apparently Activision's not sure what hard drives they're on in their building. When a company eats a company that eats a company things get lost, and that's very frustrating. Hope is that now that the deal is moving forward with Microsoft and Xbox that they'll go through all of the archives and every hard drive to find it all, because it's an easy Game Pass add. We want those games back up for people to have a chance to play."

With an all-new Transformers game currently in development at the British studio Splash Damage, would you like to see these older titles coming to Game Pass and being accessible once again.