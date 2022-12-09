Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Transformers: Reactivate

Transformers goes dark and gritty in new online adventure

This action game sees Earth lost and the Autobots as the only hope to save it.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Even though there were some pretty solid rumours pointing towards an announcement of a new Transformers title during last night's The Game Awards - most people were probably still pretty surprised by what they saw.

It turns out Transformers is going dark 'n gritty in a game called Transformers: Reactivate. It really wasn't until the end of the trailer it became obvious what we were looking at, which is a Splash Damage (Brink, Gears Tactics) developed title with an online action concept for 1-4 players. An open beta launches sometime next year and it's coming for PC and "consoles", which likely means at least PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Below is the official synopsis for Transformers: Reactivate and the first trailer as well as some screenshots.

HQ
Transformers: ReactivateTransformers: Reactivate
Transformers: ReactivateTransformers: Reactivate
Transformers: ReactivateTransformers: Reactivate

"The gravest threat to humanity has arrived. And it's already won. Earth is no longer ours; it belongs to them. All we have left is our hope for the Autobots, as we salvage them from the rubble left behind.

Transformers: Reactivate will offer players a chance to immerse themselves in the Transformers universe like never before. They will get to play as some of their favourite characters; unique, weighty, and powerful, seamlessly converting between vehicle and bot form as they battle The Legion; the greatest threat the Autobots have ever faced."

Related texts



Loading next content