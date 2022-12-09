Transformers goes dark and gritty in new online adventure

HQ

Even though there were some pretty solid rumours pointing towards an announcement of a new Transformers title during last night's The Game Awards - most people were probably still pretty surprised by what they saw.

It turns out Transformers is going dark 'n gritty in a game called Transformers: Reactivate. It really wasn't until the end of the trailer it became obvious what we were looking at, which is a Splash Damage (Brink, Gears Tactics) developed title with an online action concept for 1-4 players. An open beta launches sometime next year and it's coming for PC and "consoles", which likely means at least PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Below is the official synopsis for Transformers: Reactivate and the first trailer as well as some screenshots.

"The gravest threat to humanity has arrived. And it's already won. Earth is no longer ours; it belongs to them. All we have left is our hope for the Autobots, as we salvage them from the rubble left behind.

Transformers: Reactivate will offer players a chance to immerse themselves in the Transformers universe like never before. They will get to play as some of their favourite characters; unique, weighty, and powerful, seamlessly converting between vehicle and bot form as they battle The Legion; the greatest threat the Autobots have ever faced."