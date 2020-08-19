Hades is coming to Switch this autumn

You're watching Advertisements

Supergiant Games recently announced that its roguelite actioner, Hades, is set to release this autumn on Nintendo's hybrid console and on PC, where it is already playable via early access on Epic Games Store. It should be noted that those who play the PC version will be able to transfer their progression to the Switch version, which is definitely a nice feature.

A new trailer, wherein we can see Hades telling his father that he wants to leave Hell, has also been released to get you in the mood. As you can imagine, it is going to be tough and you'll have to die a few times if you're going to get anywhere down there in the underworld, but you will get much stronger along the way and the other gods can also lend a helping hand.

Are you ready for this trip to Hell?