Gumayusi departs T1 after seven years with the League of Legends titan

Now that the 2025 League of Legends season is over, the big question is how T1 will go about preparing for the 2026 campaign. We know that many of the players on this squad are locked down for at least the next season, with Mun "Oner" Hyeon-jun and Ryu "Keria" Min-seok at least already signed until next November, and Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok tied down until the end of the 2029 season. Now we have an update on the two other stars, including perhaps the most important name in the entire team...

For starters, Choi "Doran" Hyeon-joon has been extended through the 2026 season, meaning four out of five players will be back with T1 next year. However, the fifth will not. Yep, after seven years in the T1 family and a threepeat under his belt, Lee "Gumayusi" Min-hyeong has decided to depart the Korean team, with rumours suggesting that Hanwha Life Esports will be his next home.

Speaking about this massive change, T1 has stated: "'Gumayusi' has concluded his time with T1 as he moves forward to take on a new challenge. The trophies we lifted together and the legacy he built will always be a proud part of our history and in the hearts of our fans. We are deeply grateful for his dedication, sacrifice, and incredible performances throughout his years with us. As he begins this next chapter, we'll continue to cheer for him and wish him every success ahead."

This means we are now waiting for firm information on Gumayusi's new home and also who T1 is eyeing as his replacement, which will be some mighty enormous shoes to fill...