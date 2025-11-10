T1 complete the threepeat, crowned 2025 League of Legends World Champions

HQ

Every time we've reported on the League of Legends World Championship for 2025, we've mentioned that it's a pretty massive deal for T1 as the South Korean organisation is hunting for a historic threepeat (three Worlds wins in a row), an effort that seemed unlikely as everything was stacked against the team. They barely managed to qualify, landing one of the two Play-Ins spots, and from here they had to battle tooth and nail to get through the Swiss stage and into the playoffs.

From here however, T1 took flight and proved to be a massive problem, knocking out Anyone's Legend in a gripping display, then overcoming Top Esports to set up an all-Korean finale. And over the weekend, T1 also managed to defeat KT Rolster as well to lift the trophy that practically is their right at this point.

Yep, after a tense match that went the distance, T1 lifted the Worlds trophy again after beating KT Rolster 3-2. This means that T1 has completed the threepeat, a feat that might just be impossible to beat in the future, with the MVP award being handed to Bot Laner Lee "Gumayusi" Min-hyung.

This result also secures Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok's right to be called the esports GOAT (greatest of all-time), as the South Korean star has now earned his sixth Worlds title and all before the age of 30. Impressive for sure, but can he and T1 continue to build on this dominance, especially since Faker's contract with T1 runs until the end of the 2029 season?