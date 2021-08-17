Guilty Gear's Baiken is coming to Samurai Shodown this week

HQ

SNK has revealed that the fourth and final character to be included within Samurai Shodown's Season Pass 3 will be none other than Guilty Gear's Baiken. Baiken is set to join the cast of fighters on August 19 and she can either be purchased separately or as part of Season Pass 3.

Baiken follows as one of many cross-over characters that have appeared in Samurai Shodown. Hibiki Takane from The Last Blade also debuted in Season Pass 3 earlier this year and we have previously seen the Warden from For Honor and Gongsun Li from Honor of Kings join the line-up.

You can take a look at Baiken in action in the video above.