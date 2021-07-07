Guardians of the Galaxy has twice the dialogue of Deus Ex

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy was one of the biggest announcements during E3 this year, although most knew it would be coming after several leaks. It is being developed by Eidos-Montréal, mainly known for the story-heavy Deus Ex titles, and it seems like this is something that will be included in the Guardians game as well.

In an interview with Game Informer, senior gameplay director Patrick Fortier reveals that Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy will in fact have twice as much text as the Deus Ex titles:

"I think we have twice as much dialogue in this game than a Deus Ex game. They say a lot of stuff. Sometimes it's fun, we're testing the game and we're putting the controller down because we're writing some notes or whatever and then they'll start [being like] 'yo, remember that time on...' and 'oh yeah, that was a fun night'. You'll start hearing anecdotes or things about how they met. The more time you give the game, the more it's going to give back - it's that kind of a game."

To sum it up, expect an adventure with a lot of dialogue and story as this seems to be something completely different from your average shooter. Does this make you more or less hyped for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy?

Thanks, Pure Xbox.