Guardians of the Galaxy, Final Fantasy XIII and more to Game Pass in March

In the beginning of a new month and somewhere in the middle of it, Microsoft announces new games for PC and Xbox Game Pass. And guess what, March 1 is pretty much the beginning of March, and thus has a new round of games been confirmed - and it's a pretty good selection headlined by last year's very appreciated Guardians of the Galaxy.
We are also getting a cloud version of Microsoft Flight Simulator, which means you can now play the absolutely stunning game using a regular Xbox One, and Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII is also included. We would also like to recommend the almost zen-like experience of Lawn Mowing Simulator.
Here is the full selection of games for the upcoming ten days:
There has also been a pretty meaty update for PC Game Pass adding stuff users have asked for. Here are the new features:
Finally, some games are also being removed. They will be available until March 15, but you have up to 20% discount on them if you wish to keep any.