Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy, Final Fantasy XIII and more to Game Pass in March

The subscription service is also getting a variety of updates.

HQ

In the beginning of a new month and somewhere in the middle of it, Microsoft announces new games for PC and Xbox Game Pass. And guess what, March 1 is pretty much the beginning of March, and thus has a new round of games been confirmed - and it's a pretty good selection headlined by last year's very appreciated Guardians of the Galaxy.

We are also getting a cloud version of Microsoft Flight Simulator, which means you can now play the absolutely stunning game using a regular Xbox One, and Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII is also included. We would also like to recommend the almost zen-like experience of Lawn Mowing Simulator.

Here is the full selection of games for the upcoming ten days:


  • Far: Changing Tides (Cloud, Console, and PC) - March 1

  • Microsoft Flight Simulator (Cloud) - March 1

  • Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII (Console and PC) - March 3

  • Kentucky Route Zero (Cloud, Console, and PC) - March 10

  • Lawn Mowing Simulator (Xbox One) - March 10

  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Cloud, Console, and PC) - March 10

  • Young Souls (Cloud, Console, and PC) - March 10

There has also been a pretty meaty update for PC Game Pass adding stuff users have asked for. Here are the new features:


  • You now have the option to choose what folder your games get installed to

  • Access to files for select games you've installed, as well as options to repair and move your games

  • Ability to mod more games

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Finally, some games are also being removed. They will be available until March 15, but you have up to 20% discount on them if you wish to keep any.


  • Nier: Automata (Cloud, Console, and PC)

  • Phogs (Cloud, Console, and PC)

  • Torchlight III (Cloud, Console, and PC)

  • The Surge 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

