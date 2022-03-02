Guardians of the Galaxy, Final Fantasy XIII and more to Game Pass in March

HQ

In the beginning of a new month and somewhere in the middle of it, Microsoft announces new games for PC and Xbox Game Pass. And guess what, March 1 is pretty much the beginning of March, and thus has a new round of games been confirmed - and it's a pretty good selection headlined by last year's very appreciated Guardians of the Galaxy.

We are also getting a cloud version of Microsoft Flight Simulator, which means you can now play the absolutely stunning game using a regular Xbox One, and Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII is also included. We would also like to recommend the almost zen-like experience of Lawn Mowing Simulator.

Here is the full selection of games for the upcoming ten days:



Far: Changing Tides (Cloud, Console, and PC) - March 1



Microsoft Flight Simulator (Cloud) - March 1



Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII (Console and PC) - March 3



Kentucky Route Zero (Cloud, Console, and PC) - March 10



Lawn Mowing Simulator (Xbox One) - March 10



Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Cloud, Console, and PC) - March 10



Young Souls (Cloud, Console, and PC) - March 10



There has also been a pretty meaty update for PC Game Pass adding stuff users have asked for. Here are the new features:



You now have the option to choose what folder your games get installed to



Access to files for select games you've installed, as well as options to repair and move your games



Ability to mod more games



Finally, some games are also being removed. They will be available until March 15, but you have up to 20% discount on them if you wish to keep any.