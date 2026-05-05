Greta Gerwig's first Narnia film will officially premiere in cinemas in February 2027

With filming now wrapped and the movie being mentioned in a recent Netflix upcoming teaser article, it was beginning to seem like Greta Gerwig's first The Chronicles of Narnia film would be making its arrival before the end of 2026. However, this will not be the case.

In a Tudum article, it's confirmed that Narnia: The Magician's Nephew, as the movie is known, will be premiering in early 2027, beginning with a theatrical run from February 12 (with an IMAX presence) and leading into a Netflix debut on April 2.

Speaking about what this film will offer, the current synopsis for the project explains: "Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Greta Gerwig brings C. S. Lewis's beloved story The Magician's Nephew to the screen for the first time in a sweeping adventure that invites dreamers of all ages to experience the creation of Narnia."

Are you excited for Gerwig's first Narnia movie?