Netflix's Greta Gerwig-directed Narnia film has wrapped filming

One of the biggest surprises when Netflix shared its plans for 2026 was that it intended to premiere the ambitious Greta Gerwig-directed Narnia project by the end of the year. This would happen in a staggered format, where first a theatrical premiere would occur from November 26 (likely a minor theatrical presence knowing Netflix's setup...) before the big streaming premiere happens on Christmas Day as the company's big holiday period splash.

With this planned, it has now been reported by NarniaWeb that the film has concluded filming, all following a lengthier than expected production that went on around a month longer than planned due to it commencing one month behind schedule because of a delay. As for how long production ultimately was, it spanned a six-month period stretching from August 2025.

In terms of the locations used for production, NarniaWeb explains that the majority of filming happened in London, Manchester, and Bradford, although special effects will likely add much to these cities and give them that signature Narnia sparkle.

Are you looking forward to this epic Narnia adaptation?