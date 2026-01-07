Netflix's Greta Gerwig-directed Narnia film will premiere in November

The big movie addition to Netflix at the end of 2025 was Rian Johnson's Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, an acclaimed and anticipated project that received a short theatrical debut in November before then landing on the streaming platform in December. For 2026, there will be a similar plan in place, albeit one that trades whodunnits for a beloved fantasy realm.

The exciting reboot of Narnia that is being creatively helmed by Greta Gerwig will be premiering at the end of the year. As has been confirmed in a Netflix Tudum article, the movie will first get a theatrical and IMAX debut in November before then coming to the streaming platform in December.

No firm dates are given yet beyond this, and likewise further information is very scarce, as we're simply told the two following bits of detail.

"Gerwig, whose films have found fresh, original ways into beloved stories, brings her singular vision to Lewis's iconic world explored in The Chronicles of Narnia series."

"While details of the forthcoming film remain locked behind enchanted doors, it'll be an adventure that invites in both longtime fans and new magic-seekers."

Beyond having Gerwig in the director's seat, prior reports have stated that Barbie and Sex Education star Emma Mackay has been cast as the White Witch, while Daniel Craig was in discussion for a role too. Nothing official has been shared on these grounds of course, so expect additional updates in the near future as Netflix prepares to begin its ambitious retelling of this epic fantasy story.