Grand Theft Auto V sales top 205 million

HQ

When you hear that Red Dead Redemption 2 is still managing to sell almost a million copies a month despite launching years ago, you start to wonder why Rockstar doesn't better support the game and focus on the series. Simply put, it's because success for Rockstar is measured on a different parameter to most, as while many games would kill to ship one million copies in total, and get a sniff of breaking double digits, Grand Theft Auto V has managed to achieve that many sales since February...

Yep, the almost decade-old game has notched up a further 10 million sold copies since February, with total sales now surpassing 205 million. That's still enough to firmly plant GTA V as the third best-selling game of all-time, behind Minecraft at somewhere around 300 million and Tetris, which is still well beyond 500 million. GTA V is financially much more successful than these two counterparts however, as the game remains as the fastest product in entertainment as a whole to reach $1 billion in retail sales.

With this achievement in mind, Grand Theft Auto as a series has now topped 435 million units, which puts it into a similar bracket as that of Call of Duty, which recently celebrated 500 million series sales.