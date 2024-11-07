The Red Dead Redemption series has sold over 97 million copies

HQ

On Wednesday night, Rockstar and Take-Two revealed that Grand Theft Auto V continues to sell insane amounts and that it has now passed 205 million copies sold. But... Red Dead Redemption also keeps on selling at a mercilessly high pace and in the latest quarterly report from Take-Two, it is now confirmed that the series is stumblingly close to reaching 100 million copies sold.

The big draw is of course Red Dead Redemption 2, which has sold over 67 million copies (two million in the last three months), and according to Rockstar, it is the second best-selling game of the last six years in the US. It's worth remembering that Rockstar still hasn't bothered to release an updated version for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X, and stopped supporting the online component of the game just over two years ago.

In short, Red Dead Redemption 2 is an absolute smash hit that continues to grow in popularity, despite the fact that Rockstar almost seems to want to work against it. Nevertheless, we're keeping our fingers crossed that its success will mean that a third game in the series will eventually be released.