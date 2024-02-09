Grand Theft Auto V has sold over 195 million copies

HQ

Remember back in November when we reported that Grand Theft Auto V had only sold a puny 190 million copies during its lifetime? Well, that was three months ago and now the game has sold another five million copies, meaning that it's closing in on the milestone 200 million units - which must be considered pretty decent.

This also means that a game from 2013, that originally premiered for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, has sold on average almost two million copies each month during the last quarter. Grand Theft Auto VI launches next year, and selling even a ridiculous 100 million copies, which still make it a sequel that just sold only half of its predecessor...