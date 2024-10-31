Call of Duty is now the second best selling game franchise of all time

HQ

Earlier tonight, we reported that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 broke all kinds of records and had the biggest premiere ever in the series, with lots of new Game Pass subscribers, increased number of games sold for PC and PlayStation and more players than ever before.

And this has now led to the series making gaming history, as it has passed an almost unbelievable milestone. Via the Washington Post, it is now revealed that the game has surpassed 500 million copies sold. That's half a billion Call of Duty. And of course, free-to-play games like Call of Duty: Mobile and Call of Duty: Warzone are not included.

This makes Call of Duty climb past Tetris, and is now the second best-selling game franchise of all time. Only Mario is currently ahead with 879 million copies sold.

So congratulations everyone involved, this is definitely worth celebrating.