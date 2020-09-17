Godfall will launch in November along with PS5

You're watching Advertisements

Earlier at Sony's PS5 showcase, we got a lot of juicy information, including the most important details - the launch date and prices of the next-gen consoles (you can find more details here).

Since the launch date has finally been confirmed, it's no surprise that we get to hear more news about which games are going to be available on day one for PS5.

During the same event, for example, Fornite and Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition were both confirmed to arrive along with the PS5. But these, of course, are not all.

Gearbox and Counterplay Games also announced that the hack and slash action RPG Godfall will be a PlayStation 5 launch title as well, and will be released on Nov 12 or 19 depending on your region. Godfall will also land on PC via Epic Games Store, on November 12.

You can already pre-order the PC version here if you want. As to the PS5 pre-order, "it's coming soon". We will let you know once we hear more.