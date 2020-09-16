PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12th/19th and cost $499/£449

You're watching Advertisements

Sony had what many of us consider a fantastic The Future of Gaming show back in June where we got our first look at the PlayStation 5 consoles and some of the games that are coming. Two important things that weren't mentioned though were the release date and price. Despite not making any promises to reveal these things in tonight's PlayStation 5 showcase, the Japanese company decided to end the show with the long-awaited details.

The official confirmation states that the PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12* in select countries, and on November 19 everywhere else. On top of that, we also learned that the regular version will cost $499 / £449 while the Digital Edition will go for $399 / £359. Are these prices what you were hoping for, or even lower? Then it's worth noting that the official pre-orders will start tomorrow morning.

Some of you might ask why the price difference between the two isn't as big as the one between Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, but it's important to note that the two PlayStation 5 consoles have the exact same specifications besides the disc drive while the Xbox Series consoles are quite different.

November 12: US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea.#

November 19: the rest of the world (except China, which will be announced at a later date).