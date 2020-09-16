Cookies

news
Devil May Cry 5

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition will arrive digitally at launch on PS5

Players will be treated to some fantastic hack and slash action on day one of the new console.

Seemingly out of nowhere during the PlayStation 5 showcase tonight was the reveal of Devil Cry: Special Edition, which will launch on day one for the console.

This souped-up version, according to PlayStation Blog, is said to take advantage of the new hardware in receiving faster load times and will offer players the option of 4K @ 30fps or 1080p @ 60fps. It's also said to take advantage of the DualSense's new functionality. The blog states: "Thanks to DualSense's upgraded haptic feedback, you'll feel in your hands the same sensation that Nero and Dante do as they wield DMC's trademark arsenal of weapons."

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition will launch alongside the PS5 on either November 12 or 19, depending on your region (you can see the specific launch details for the PS5 here).

Devil May Cry 5

