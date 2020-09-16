Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition will arrive digitally at launch on PS5

Seemingly out of nowhere during the PlayStation 5 showcase tonight was the reveal of Devil Cry: Special Edition, which will launch on day one for the console.
This souped-up version, according to PlayStation Blog, is said to take advantage of the new hardware in receiving faster load times and will offer players the option of 4K @ 30fps or 1080p @ 60fps. It's also said to take advantage of the DualSense's new functionality. The blog states: "Thanks to DualSense's upgraded haptic feedback, you'll feel in your hands the same sensation that Nero and Dante do as they wield DMC's trademark arsenal of weapons."
Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition will launch alongside the PS5 on either November 12 or 19, depending on your region (you can see the specific launch details for the PS5 here).
