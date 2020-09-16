Fortnite is coming to PS5 at launch

You're watching Advertisements

The battle royale juggernaut that is Fornite will be coming to the PlayStation 5 on launch day, it was revealed during the console's showcase tonight.

The short 40-second trailer didn't reveal too much about this upcoming version other than that it will be utilising the Unreal Engine 4 to provide much more polished graphics. You can see the new trailer above.

Personally, we are really pleased with the announcement, as it means that on day one there will be a multiplayer game that we can play with all of our friends on the platform as its free-to-play.

Fortnite will launch on PS5 on either November 12 or 19, depending on your region (you can see the specific launch details for the PS5 here).