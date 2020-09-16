Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Fortnite

Fortnite is coming to PS5 at launch

With the title continuing to be an unstoppable force, it's unsurprising that it will be continuing its run on Sony's latest platform.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

The battle royale juggernaut that is Fornite will be coming to the PlayStation 5 on launch day, it was revealed during the console's showcase tonight.

The short 40-second trailer didn't reveal too much about this upcoming version other than that it will be utilising the Unreal Engine 4 to provide much more polished graphics. You can see the new trailer above.

Personally, we are really pleased with the announcement, as it means that on day one there will be a multiplayer game that we can play with all of our friends on the platform as its free-to-play.

Fortnite will launch on PS5 on either November 12 or 19, depending on your region (you can see the specific launch details for the PS5 here).

Fortnite

Related texts



Loading next content