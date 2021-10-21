God of War launches on PC in January

HQ

Five months ago, Sony made it seem like Uncharted 4: A Thief's End would be the next PlayStation 4 game to launch on PC when the company included it in an investor presentation in May. The fact that Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection was revealed last month made it seem like an ever safer bet, but we'll actually see another astounding game make the jump before then.

Santa Monica Studio confirms that God of War will make its way to PC on January 14. This version will have better visuals,, 4K resolution and unlocked framerate while also supporting NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) and the NVIDIA Reflex technology. These great news are taken to another level by the fact that the game will also support ultrawide screens and a bunch of different controllers (including the DualSense). Specific details will be shared closer to launch.