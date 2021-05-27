Uncharted 4 next in line for Sony's PC effort

You're watching Advertisements

Sony has clarified on several occasions that they will launch way more games for PC going forward, and it was recently discovered that they have plenty of unused listings on Steam indicating that a whole lot of PlayStation games are going multiplatform.

After launching Days Gone for Steam last week, it seems like Uncharted 4: A Thief's End is next in line, according to Sony documents from their latest quarterly fiscal presentation. As Uncharted is one of Sony's by far biggest assets, it really shows that they mean business with their PC effort and it basically means nothing is off the table.

We have no idea when it will be released, but hopefully it won't be too far off.

Thanks Resetera