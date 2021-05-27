Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Uncharted 4 next in line for Sony's PC effort

No release date has been mentioned, however.

Sony has clarified on several occasions that they will launch way more games for PC going forward, and it was recently discovered that they have plenty of unused listings on Steam indicating that a whole lot of PlayStation games are going multiplatform.

After launching Days Gone for Steam last week, it seems like Uncharted 4: A Thief's End is next in line, according to Sony documents from their latest quarterly fiscal presentation. As Uncharted is one of Sony's by far biggest assets, it really shows that they mean business with their PC effort and it basically means nothing is off the table.

We have no idea when it will be released, but hopefully it won't be too far off.

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Thanks Resetera

