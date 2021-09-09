Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy are being remastered for PC and PS5

HQ

There really did seem to be a theme running through tonight's State of Play showcase and that was remakes and remasters. First, we got word that a Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic would be on the way, this was followed by the enhanced version of GTA V and the announcement of PC and PS5 remasters for Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

Again, just like Knights of the Old Republic no release window was revealed here and it's unclear whether previous owners of the game will be able to get a free upgrade. Presumably, both these titles will be bundled together, but that also wasn't stated within the very short reveal.