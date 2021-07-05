God of War and Red Dead Redemption 2 are heading to PlayStation Now

One of the benefits of games not being a part of PlayStation Now or Xbox Game Pass forever is that Sony and Microsoft can brag about getting incredible games to their respective service several times. It seemed like Sony was going to take advantage of this when someone one the company published an advertisement on Facebook about what's coming to PS Now in July too early last week, and it was mostly accurate.

The Japanese company has revealed the seven games joining PlayStation Now tomorrow, and the line-up is extremely good even one of the biggies does so for the second time:



Red Dead Redemption 2 (but only downloaded, so no streaming on PC) until November 1



Judgment until October 4



God of War



Moving Out



NASCAR Heat 5



Nioh 2



Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game



This means that the leaked advertisement was wrong about Team Sonic Racing being a part of the line-up, but we can play with a costume of the blue hedgehog in Sega's Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 as well, so maybe it's a good swap?