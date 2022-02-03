Get a deeper look into Mad Maggie's kit in latest Apex Legends - Defiance trailer

HQ

We're only a few days away from the beginning of the next season of Apex Legends, a season that is known as Defiance. While EA and Respawn have been in business of sharing quite a lot of information as to what we can look forward to over the past week or so, the latest trailer focuses specifically on the next character, Mad Maggie and what she brings to the table.

First of all, Maggie's Passive ability is known as Warlord's Ire and gives her the ability to highlight enemies once they have been damaged by her. This Passive also allows Maggie to run faster while wielding a shotgun.

Secondly, her Tactical ability is called Riot Drill, and can be used to chew through cover to force any entrenched enemies out of their comfort zone.

Lastly, her Ultimate ability, Wrecking Ball essentially does what it says on the tin, and can be launched forward to cause all kinds of havoc, while subsequently providing Maggie and her team a speed boosting path in its wake.

You can check out the trailer to see Maggie's kit in action below.