Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Apex Legends

Get a deeper look into Mad Maggie's kit in latest Apex Legends - Defiance trailer

This character is all about chaos.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We're only a few days away from the beginning of the next season of Apex Legends, a season that is known as Defiance. While EA and Respawn have been in business of sharing quite a lot of information as to what we can look forward to over the past week or so, the latest trailer focuses specifically on the next character, Mad Maggie and what she brings to the table.

First of all, Maggie's Passive ability is known as Warlord's Ire and gives her the ability to highlight enemies once they have been damaged by her. This Passive also allows Maggie to run faster while wielding a shotgun.

Secondly, her Tactical ability is called Riot Drill, and can be used to chew through cover to force any entrenched enemies out of their comfort zone.

Lastly, her Ultimate ability, Wrecking Ball essentially does what it says on the tin, and can be launched forward to cause all kinds of havoc, while subsequently providing Maggie and her team a speed boosting path in its wake.

You can check out the trailer to see Maggie's kit in action below.

HQ
Apex Legends

Related texts

0
Apex LegendsScore

Apex Legends
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"The mix of weapons, the revive mechanic, the excellent design of the map, the fluidity of the controls, and the stellar gunplay all combine to make a slick first-person experience."



Loading next content