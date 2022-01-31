Respawn shows off a better look at Apex Legends' 9v9 game mode, Control in new trailer

HQ

We're getting ever closer to the launch of the next season of Apex Legends, Defiance. With the season set to drop on February 8, EA and Respawn has been stepping up their efforts when it comes to giving us a look at what it will entail, and with that in mind, we have a new gameplay trailer to check out.

Lasting for almost five minutes, the trailer gives us a glimpse of Mad Maggie in action in-game, and also shows off a better look at the sabotaged version of the Olympus map. Then to add to that, we get to check out the new mode, Control, which will see two teams of nine players fighting over various objectives on a map, for a new, much larger team-based way to experience Apex Legends.

At the tail end of the trailer, Respawn also revealed and gave a look at the Apex Legends Third Anniversary event, which is set to bring new Legend unlocks and other cosmetics that can be earned by logging in and playing the game.

To get a better look at all of this, be sure to watch the gameplay trailer for the Defiance season below.