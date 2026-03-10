Ukrainian biathlete wins silver medal after training with ChatGPT for six months

HQ

Ukraine is second in the medal table of the 2026 Winter Paralympics in Milano-Cortina, having won ten medals, including three golds. One of the silver medals was won by Maksym Murashkovskyi, a visually impaired biathlete who revealed that he worked with ChatGPT for the last six months to train.

"It was not only ­tactics. It was half of my ­training plan, ­motivation, etc. So it was a huge ­volume of all of my training. I used it as a psychologist, coach and, sometimes, as a doctor", said the 25-year-old biathlete, who said he has been preparing for that race for many years. He described his training with the AI as "revolutionary" technology that replaced the "classical" training with humans (via The Guardian).

Murashkovskyi, who didn't miss a shot in the event that combines cross-country skiing with target shooting, said that he feels AI could replace some of the work done by humans in training, and he fully believes in the technology. He acknowledged that AI has also been used for military uses, but "it's like with ­chemistry or ­biology, someone can use it for something good, someone can use it for something bad. I use it for ­learning, for languages, for some of my projects, in chemistry, biology and sports."