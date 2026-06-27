George Russell achieves pole position in Austria after Verstappen crashes, avoids double-yellow penalty

HQ

George Russell achieved pole position in qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix tomorrow, in a controversial session because Russell achieved the pole position after Max Verstappen suffered a crash, losing control of his car in a high-speed downhill before the penultimate corner and crashing into the barrier. Russell, behind him, did not slow down as much because a single yellow card was raised.

Antonelli, however, slowed down because he thought it was a two yellow flag incident. Indeed, after the first yellow flag was rasied, it was upgraded to double yellows, but after Antonelli and Russell had passed the crash, so Russell cannot be penalised for a double-yellow flag violation.

Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying session:



George Russell (Mercedes) - 20 laps - 1:06.113

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - 15 laps - +0.236 (1:06.349)

Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) - 14 laps - +0.295 (1:06.408)

Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) - 17 laps - +0.301 (1:06.414)

Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) - 11 laps - +0.362 (1:06.475)

Lando Norris (McLaren) - 15 laps - +0.389 (1:06.502)

