Sports
Formula 1: Austrian GP times for qualifying and Grand Prix and how to watch
Austrian GP does not have sprint race, so be sure to check qualifying on Saturday and Sunday race at 3 PM CEST, 2 PM BST.
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Formula 1 championship continues this weekend at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg for the Austrian Grand Prix, seventh stop that will see if Antonelli gets back on track to extend his dominance in F1, if Russell or Hamilton manage to climb higher in the standings, or if McLaren's "experimental" rear wings helps Norris and Piastri finally get some win.
The Austrian GP doesn't have sprint race, so the key moments will be Qualifying on Saturday June 27 at 14:00 CEST, 13:00 BST, and the Grand Prix at 13:00 CEST, 12:00 BST. This is the complete schedule of the Austrian GP:
Friday 26 June
- Free Practice 1: 13:30 CEST / 12:30 BST
- Free Practice 2: 17:00 CEST / 16:00 BST
Saturday 27 June
- Free Practice 3: 12:30 CEST / 11:30 BST
- Qualifying: 16:00 CEST / 15:00 BST
Sunday 28 June
Grand Prix: 15:00 CEST / 14:00 BST
How to watch MotoGP live in Europe:
You can watch the Formula 1 live in Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland, DAZN in Spain, Canal+ in France,
- Austria: Sky, Servus TV, ORG
- Balkans countries (Bosnia, Serbia, Kosovo, Montenegro): Arena Sport
- Belgium: PlaySports, RTBF
- Bulgaria: Max Sport
- Croatia: RTL
- Cyprus: OmegaTV
- Czechia: Nova
- Denmark: TV3, Viaplay
- Finland: Viaplay
- France: Canal+
- Germany: Sky, RTL
- Greece: ANT1
- Hungary: M4 MTVA
- Italy: Sky
- Netherlands: Viaplay
- Norway: V sport 1, Viaplay
- Poland: Eleven Sports
- Portugal: DAZN
- Romania: Antena
- Spain: DAZN
- Sweden: Viaplay
- Turkey: beIN Sports
- Ukraine: Setanta Ukraine
- UK and Ireland: Sky Sports, Channel 4 (highlights)