Formula 1: Austrian GP times for qualifying and Grand Prix and how to watch

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Formula 1 championship continues this weekend at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg for the Austrian Grand Prix, seventh stop that will see if Antonelli gets back on track to extend his dominance in F1, if Russell or Hamilton manage to climb higher in the standings, or if McLaren's "experimental" rear wings helps Norris and Piastri finally get some win.

The Austrian GP doesn't have sprint race, so the key moments will be Qualifying on Saturday June 27 at 14:00 CEST, 13:00 BST, and the Grand Prix at 13:00 CEST, 12:00 BST. This is the complete schedule of the Austrian GP:

Friday 26 June



Free Practice 1: 13:30 CEST / 12:30 BST



Free Practice 2: 17:00 CEST / 16:00 BST



Saturday 27 June



Free Practice 3: 12:30 CEST / 11:30 BST



Qualifying: 16:00 CEST / 15:00 BST



Sunday 28 June

Grand Prix: 15:00 CEST / 14:00 BST

How to watch MotoGP live in Europe:

You can watch the Formula 1 live in Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland, DAZN in Spain, Canal+ in France,



Austria: Sky, Servus TV, ORG



Balkans countries (Bosnia, Serbia, Kosovo, Montenegro): Arena Sport



Belgium: PlaySports, RTBF



Bulgaria: Max Sport



Croatia: RTL



Cyprus: OmegaTV



Czechia: Nova



Denmark: TV3, Viaplay



Finland: Viaplay



France: Canal+



Germany: Sky, RTL



Greece: ANT1



Hungary: M4 MTVA



Italy: Sky



Netherlands: Viaplay



Norway: V sport 1, Viaplay



Poland: Eleven Sports



Portugal: DAZN



Romania: Antena



Spain: DAZN



Sweden: Viaplay



Turkey: beIN Sports



Ukraine: Setanta Ukraine



UK and Ireland: Sky Sports, Channel 4 (highlights)

