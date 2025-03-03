George Miller has another Mad Max film idea in mind

HQ

While Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga proved to be an entertaining trip to the cinemas, the prequel flick didn't quite deliver an experience in the same critical air as its predecessor, Mad Max: Fury Road. The Anya Taylor-Joy-led film also didn't exactly blow the world away with ticket sale revenue with less than $175 million to its name, which when considering its budget was said to be $168 million (and not including marketing costs, as per Screen Rant) pretty much affirms that it was a flop in a commercial sense... even if it should be noted that more revenue from digital and on-demand would have been generated post-release too. Why are we bringing this up? Because even though Mad Max hasn't been the most lucrative of performers in cinemas lately, director George Miller does have another idea for the franchise in mind.

Speaking with Vulture, Miller revealed that amid a slate of ideas and stories that he has in mind, one is another trip to the Wasteland. We're not told what this idea may look like or which character it will revolve around (perhaps Mad Max this time...?), but what the director has affirmed is that he's not rushing to get it made.

"We've got another script. But having been doing this long enough where I'm habituated to storytelling, I find myself with way too many stories — not only in my head, but in the form of screenplays or at least very detailed notes that are within reach of screenplays. I'm a professional daydreamer, really. This was seen as my big deficit as a kid: "George would do better at school if he didn't daydream so much" was on my report card.

"So, there's lots of stories. Indeed, one of them is a Mad Max. It is not something I would do next, because there's two things I'm keen to do next. But if for whatever reason the planets align, you can never tell. Too often, you're lining up to do a movie and then something happens. Some things fall into place and some don't, so all I can say is we'll see."

Would you like to see another Mad Max film? It should be said that Miller is 80-years-old, meaning we probably shouldn't expect all too many new films from the storied director. That being said, Martin Scorsese and Ridley Scott are both older, with Scott even being almost 88-years-old...