Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Furiosa is losing momentum in cinemas, performing worse than expected

The movie is still tens of millions of dollars from recouping its production costs.

The fuel tank for George Miller's latest chapter in the Mad Max saga seems to be almost empty. Box office ticket sales are disappointing and in total, the post-apocalyptic film has only managed to earn $114 million in ticket revenue (thanks, Box Office Mojo), something that on paper sounds pretty good but is far below what was expected of it.

It's worth considering the film's considerable budget of $168 million, which does not even include the costs of marketing, and in turn paints a pretty bleak picture for Furiosa right now, as it doesn't look like it will even come close to recouping its production costs.

Have you seen Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and why do you think audiences are not flocking to watch it?

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

