Gen V: Season 2 premiere date revealed in first teaser trailer

Netflix had their big Tudum event over the weekend, which meant that we got to see countless trailers from their upcoming big projects like Squid Game: Season 3, Wednesday: Season 2, and Stranger Things: Season 5. This has left other new trailers in the shadows.

This includes the first teaser trailer for season two of The Boys spinoff Gen V. Not only does it give a taste of all the superpower-based action to come, but it also reveals that it's premiering on September 17, once again on Prime Video.

Check out the video below, and since it's The Boys-related, we can already warn the squeamish to maybe watch something else instead.