Stranger Things to conclude later this year with premiere schedule that will make you want to pull your hair out

As part of the Netflix Tudum festival over the weekend, the streaming service finally revealed its plans for the last season of Stranger Things. The final chapter, which is regarded as its biggest yet, will be coming to a close at the end of the year, but for those who didn't exactly appreciate the premiere format of the last season, you might want to look away now.

Building on the two-part format used in Season 4, Netflix is going a step further to release Season 5 in three parts... Yep, you can start watching the show as of November 27, 2025, but you'll have to wait a month from then to catch the second part on December 26, 2025, all before waiting a little longer for the actual finale on January 1, 2026.

On top of this date news, Netflix has also shared a brief trailer for the show, which you can see below, alongside the official - and very detailed - synopsis of its events.

"The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will's disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they've faced before. To end this nightmare, they'll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time."