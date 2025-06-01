Squid Game concludes on June 27th

HQ

The third and final season of Squid Game is approaching, with an official release date set for June 27 this year. As expected, the trailer is pretty brutal and hints at what looks to be a bloodbath of historic proportions as we reach the end of the South Korean sensation. Will there be a final showdown between Gi-hun and the Frontman?

A lot is at stake in those pastel-colored rooms, peppered with surveillance cameras, and hopefully, the ending will be a worthy one as Squid Game finally returns this summer. Check out the trailer below.

What did you think of the second season, and are you looking forward to this final chapter?