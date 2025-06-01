Wednesday is back - watch the first six minutes from the new season

HQ

Netflix has just released a six-minute sneak peek from the second season of Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega. Unlike last time, this season will be split into two parts, similar to what they did with Stranger Things. Part I drops on August 6th, and Part II follows on September 3rd.

The show now seems to lean even more into detective thriller territory with a supernatural twist, rather than high school drama - and this short clip is a tasty little teaser of what's to come. Check out the first six minutes below.

Are you excited for the new season of Wednesday?