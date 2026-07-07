Gauff achieves comeback against Pegula in Wimbledon; Sinner breezes through to beat Struff

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Coco Gauff and Jannik Sinner are the first Wimbledon semi-finalists, after completing the first matches on Tuesday. As expected, Sinner left no chance for Jan-Lennard Struff, beating him 7-5, 7-6(4), 6-3 (the German has now lost all four matches against the World No. 1) and is now waiting for his semi-final rival, Novak Djokovic or Felix Auger-Aliassime, to be decided later today on Tuesday.

In women's singles, Coco Gauff completed a comeback from a set down, beating Jessica Pegula 6-4, 3-6, 3-6, and reaches Wimbledon semi-final hoping to win a third Grand Slam after Roland Garros 2023 and US Open 2025. She has already improved her best result ever at the grass Grand Slam.

Her next rival will be Naomi Osaka, who stunned Aryna Sabalenka, or Kaolina Muchova, decided from the match to be played on Tuesday. Tomorrow, the other side of the bracket will be played: Elise Mertens vs Linda Nosková and Marta Kostyuk vs Jasmine Paolini.