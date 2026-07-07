Wimbledon quarter-finals schedule this week: will there be a Sinner vs. Djokovic semi-final?

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Wimbledon has reached the final stages: only eight players remain in both men and women's singles, with quarter-finals taking place on Tuesday July 7 and Wednesday July 8. Today Tuesday, Jannik Sinner will open the schedule on Court 1 against Jan-Lennard Struff: the German has faced the Italian three times, all of them in 2024, and he lost all thre of them.

Later, in the center court, Novak Djokovic will face Felix Auger-Aliassime, to determine who will likely be Sinner's next rival in semi-finals... On Wednesday, the other side of the bracket will be decided,with a match still to be finished, between Alexander Zverev or Jiri Lehecka, that was suspended on Monday when Zverev was leading 6-4, 7-3 and the third set was 3-3.

Men's singles Wimbledon 2026 quarter-finals

Tuesday, 7 July



Jannik Sinner vs Jan-Lennard Struff — 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST



Novak Djokovic vs Félix Auger-Aliassime — Not before 15:05 BST / 16:05 CEST



Wednesday, 8 July



Flavio Cobolli vs. Arthur Fery - TBD



Taylor Fritz vs. Alexander Zverev or Jiri Lehecka - TBD



Women's singles Wimbledon 2026 quarter-finals

Tuesday, 7 July



Jessica Pegula vs Coco Gauff — 13:30 BST / 14:30 CEST



Karolína Muchová vs Naomi Osaka — 14:40 BST / 15:40 CEST



Wednesday, 8 July



Elise Mertens vs Linda Nosková — TBD



Marta Kostyuk vs Jasmine Paolini — TBD

