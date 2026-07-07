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Wimbledon quarter-finals schedule this week: will there be a Sinner vs. Djokovic semi-final?

Wimbledon quarter-finals for men and women take place Tuesday and Wednesday.

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Wimbledon has reached the final stages: only eight players remain in both men and women's singles, with quarter-finals taking place on Tuesday July 7 and Wednesday July 8. Today Tuesday, Jannik Sinner will open the schedule on Court 1 against Jan-Lennard Struff: the German has faced the Italian three times, all of them in 2024, and he lost all thre of them.

Later, in the center court, Novak Djokovic will face Felix Auger-Aliassime, to determine who will likely be Sinner's next rival in semi-finals... On Wednesday, the other side of the bracket will be decided,with a match still to be finished, between Alexander Zverev or Jiri Lehecka, that was suspended on Monday when Zverev was leading 6-4, 7-3 and the third set was 3-3.

Men's singles Wimbledon 2026 quarter-finals

Tuesday, 7 July


  • Jannik Sinner vs Jan-Lennard Struff — 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST

  • Novak Djokovic vs Félix Auger-Aliassime — Not before 15:05 BST / 16:05 CEST

Wednesday, 8 July


  • Flavio Cobolli vs. Arthur Fery - TBD

  • Taylor Fritz vs. Alexander Zverev or Jiri Lehecka - TBD

Women's singles Wimbledon 2026 quarter-finals

Tuesday, 7 July


  • Jessica Pegula vs Coco Gauff — 13:30 BST / 14:30 CEST

  • Karolína Muchová vs Naomi Osaka — 14:40 BST / 15:40 CEST

Wednesday, 8 July


  • Elise Mertens vs Linda Nosková — TBD

  • Marta Kostyuk vs Jasmine Paolini — TBD

Wimbledon quarter-finals schedule this week: will there be a Sinner vs. Djokovic semi-final?
rarrarorro via DepositPhotos

This post is tagged as:

SportstennisWimbledonJannik SinnerNovak Djokovic


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