Game Builder Garage to get a boxed edition on September 10 in Europe

Last month, on June 11, Nintendo launched Game Builder Garage, a videogame that gave players a bunch of tools to build their own games, sort of like Super Mario Maker, Roblox, and Dreams.

The title launched specifically as a digital game in Europe (despite other regions getting a physical edition), with interested fans able to grab it from the Nintendo eShop, but now Nintendo has announced that it will soon also be offering a physical version in Europe as well.

As this is just a physical edition of the game, it will simply be offering a box and the game cartridge, so don't expect anything too fancy here. And, as for the price of the physical copy, Nintendo hasn't set an official price yet, but if we had to guess it will probably retail for the same price as the digital eShop version.