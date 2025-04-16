G2 Esports reveals its temporary replacement for m0nesy

HQ

Just yesterday, we reported on the official announcement that Ilya "m0nesy" Osipov had been acquired by Team Falcons and had therefore exited and ended his tenure with G2 Esports. This left a hole in the European team's Counter-Strike 2 line-up, a hole that we now know is being filled by a loaned player.

G2 Esports has struck a deal with Monte to acquire Aleksander "hades" Miśkiewicz on loan until the end of June. This will mean that G2 has its roster locked into place for PGL Astana 2025, IEM Dallas, and the BLAST Major Austin too.

Do you think that Hades will help G2 achieve its goals in competitive CS2?