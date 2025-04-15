G2 Esports confirms that m0NESY has been acquired by Team Falcons

HQ

Team Falcons has been using the immense wealth of its Saudi Arabian backers to acquire and tap the best talent in a multitude of esports scenes, no doubt in part to set the organisation up as the one to beat at the Saudi-based Esports World Cup in the summer. Treat that coincidence as you will...

Still, one of these moves has affected Team Falcons' Counter-Strike 2 team, as following a slate of recent rumours, it has now been affirmed that Ilya "m0NESY" Osipov has been sold by G2 Esports and acquired by the Saudi organisation. He will join a bunch of other veteran and talented CS2 players, including Emil "Magisk" Reif and Nikola "NiKo" Kovač.

It's unclear what this will mean for G2 Esports' CS division in the immediate future, but the team does have some time to figure this out as its next tournament will be PGL Astana 2025 in early May. As per Team Falcons, the organisation will be present at IEM Melbourne, which will happen next week.