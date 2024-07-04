English
Counter-Strike 2

G2 Esports continues Counter-Strike 2 roster revamp

Another player has been acquired while the organisation has acquired a player in turn.

G2 Esports has made a whole slate of changes and adjustments to its Counter-Strike 2 team over the past few days, and this is now continuing further.

The organisation has announced that the recently benched Nemanja "nexa" Isaković is leaving the team after being acquired by Bleed Esports, and Janusz "Snax" Pogorzelski is joining the team following an acquisition agreement being completed with GamerLegion.

This will likely mean the end of G2's CS2 roster revamp, meaning the complete roster looks as follows:


  • Nemanja "huNter-" Kovač

  • Nikola "NiKo" Kovač

  • Ilya "m0NESY" Osipov

  • Mario "malbsMd" Samayoa

  • Janusz "Snax" Pogorzelski

  • With Wiktor "TaZ" Wojtas as the coach

Counter-Strike 2

