G2 Esports makes a slate of Counter-Strike 2 roster changes

G2 Esports has been having a very impressive run at professional Counter-Strike 2 events as of late, but even with this in mind the organisation is looking to keep on its toes by frequently bringing in new talent.

As of late, this has led to the acquisition of a player and the benching of another. Specifically, it's Mario "malbsMd" Samayoa who has been acquired from M80, leading Rasmus "HooXi" Nielsen to have to abdicate his starting role and take up a spot on the bench.

This also comes only a couple of weeks after the team decided to bench Nemanja "nexa" Isaković too, further cementing plans to constantly update and reform the consistent and improving team.