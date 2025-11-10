Furia defeats Team Vitality to claim IEM Chengdu trophy

HQ

One of the final major Counter-Strike 2 tournaments of the year came to a close over the weekend, as Intel Extreme Masters Chengdu 2025 wrapped up. After a hectic few weeks of action, the tournament ultimately saw Furia and Team Vitality competing in the grand finals, and after reaching the top of the Valve CS2 rankings recently, the Brazilian team has further cemented their place on the throne.

Furia defeated Team Vitality in a dominant 3-0 fashion, a victory that sees the team heading home with $125,000 in prize money and sets them up as one to watch heading into the BLAST Rivals Fall 2025 tournament this week and the StarLadder Budapest Major shortly afterwards.

It should be said that this is also a rather big deal as this result also means it's the first time that an IEM title has been earned by a majority Brazilian team in eight years, a record that Furia will likely look to put to bed again soon when it puts its stamp on imminent and 2026 tournaments.