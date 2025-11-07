Gamereactor

Furia is now on top of the Counter-Strike 2 Valve Global Rankings

The South American team has surpassed Team Vitality.

There is a new king at the top of the Valve Counter-Strike 2 Global Rankings. After a long while of the French Team Vitality at the top of the rankings, now the South American Furia has risen to the top of the leaderboard.

In total, Furia has notched up 1,959 Valve points, which means that the team has surpassed Team Vitality at 1,950 points. Granted, this could change relatively soon, as both Team Vitality and Furia are still alive at IEM Chengdu at the time of writing, even if the former is fighting for its tournament life against Astralis.

The other team to watch is Team Falcons, who is on 1,949 points and has already punched its semi-final ticket at IEM Chengdu, meaning a different team could top the leaderboard very, very soon too.

