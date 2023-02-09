Frozen 3, Toy Story 5 in the works at Disney

Disney has announced that alongside a sequel to Zootopia, Toy Story 5 and Frozen 3 are also in development.

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced yesterday that the franchises would be getting more entries, but didn't give much more information than that. We don't have release windows, for example, or ideas on what the films will be about.

Considering Toy Story and Frozen remain popular franchises that still earn a good amount of critical praise, it's likely many are going to be lining up to see these films whenever they release.

Are you excited for more Toy Story and Frozen movies?

Thanks, CNET.