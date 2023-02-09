Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Frozen II

Frozen 3, Toy Story 5 in the works at Disney

A swathe of sequels are on the way at Disney.

Disney has announced that alongside a sequel to Zootopia, Toy Story 5 and Frozen 3 are also in development.

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced yesterday that the franchises would be getting more entries, but didn't give much more information than that. We don't have release windows, for example, or ideas on what the films will be about.

Considering Toy Story and Frozen remain popular franchises that still earn a good amount of critical praise, it's likely many are going to be lining up to see these films whenever they release.

Are you excited for more Toy Story and Frozen movies?

